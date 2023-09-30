LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University has beat the University of Houston in the Big 12 Conference home opener of the season. The score was 49-28.
Wayland University to host job fair in October
East Lubbock motorcycle crash leave one seriously …
4 things to know about Texas Tech’s game vs. Houston
LUBBOCK, Texas — In Texas Tech’s conference opener, things seemed to be going against the Red Raiders on offense in the first quarter of the game against West Virginia, but it only got worse when starting fifth-year quarterback Tyler Shough went down with what is now confirmed a broken fibula. Tahj Brooks Shines bright when […]
Man arrested in North Lbk shooting, victim named
LUBBOCK, Texas– Isaac Deleon, 25, was arrested and charged with murder following a shooting that left Ismael Saenz, 41, dead on Friday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Officers responded to the 3200 block of Baylor Street just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday night after receiving calls about “a fight in progress,” according to […]
North LBK shooting leaves one dead on Friday night
LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was killed in a shooting in the 3200 block of Baylor on Friday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the initial call came in at 10:26 p.m. for a report of “a fight in progress.” Lubbock Police also said its Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was on scene. This […]
TTU to host lecture series on health care administration
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University is to host Christopher R. Sandles, president of University Health as part of the John Aure Buesseler Distinguished Lectureship Series. The lecture will take place on October 6 at 11:30 a.m. with lunch provided at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Room ACB 150. Sandles is known for […]
LCU host fall musical open to the public
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University’s theatre department is set to present their fall musical, The Apple Tree from October 7 to October 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the McDonald Moody Auditorium. LCU said in a press release tickets are $25 and $15 for students and seniors. “This delightful show, with three different stories, will […]
What you need to know ahead of the TTU vs. Houston …
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech returns to the Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday as the Red Raiders host Houston in their Big 12 Conference home opener. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. Texas Tech gave gameday information fans will need to know ahead of the Texas Tech vs. Houston game. One of the most notable […]
How to safely watch the ‘ring of fire’ eclipse in …
LUBBOCK, Texas— We are a couple of weeks away from the upcoming annular eclipse that was set for October 14. Texas Tech University’s Health Science Center reminds those who will watch the annular eclipse to “protect their vision while watching the ‘ring of fire.’” An annular eclipse happens when the moon passes directly in front of […]