Texas Tech beats Oklahoma 69-61

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech beat Oklahoma 69-61 Tuesday night, improving to 14-8 on the season and 5-4 in conference play.

The win moved the Red Raiders ahead of the Sooners for sole possession of fourth place in the conference.

3-point shooting was key for Texas Tech in the victory. The team made 10 of 18 from beyond the arc.

Texas Tech got two huge 3s early in the second half, as Jahmi’us Ramsey and Kyler Edwards made back-to-back 3-pointers to turn a five-point deficit into a lead.

Davide Moretti made one to stretch the Red Raiders’ lead to four points with 3:37 remaining. Edwards followed that shot with a layup.

The two teams went back and forth for most of the contest, a stark contrast from recent Texas Tech games, which have featured both teams going on runs. The game’s biggest lead was five points until Texas Tech opened up a bigger one when less than three minutes remained.

T.J. Holyfield had a second straight good game for the Red Raiders. He scored a team high 21 points and made both of his 3-pointers. He’s looking much more comfortable taking jumpshots. He hit a key short jumper to put Texas Tech up 66-61 with 1:03 left.

On the other end, they guarded Oklahoma’s 3-point heavy attack well. All five of the Sooners’ starters can shoot the 3, but they made just 6-24 of those shots Tuesday night.

Instead, Oklahoma did its damage inside. Brady Manek made seven 3-pointers in his last game against Oklahoma State, but eight of his 12 field goals came inside the arc against Texas Tech.

It wasn’t enough. Oklahoma could not match Texas Tech’s scoring down the stretch, as the Red Raiders came away with the win.

Next, Texas Tech will plat Texas in Austin. That game tips off at 3 p.m. on Saturday.