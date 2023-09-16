LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech takes down Tarleton State 41-3 in non-conference matchup in week 3 improving to 1-2 on the season. The Red Raiders will hit the road to Morgantown next week for their first Big-12 matchup with West Virginia.
One person seriously injured in LBK collision Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a collision Saturday night at 82nd Street and Fremont Avenue, according to the Lubbock Police Department. One person also suffered minor injuries, according to LPD. LPD said the call came in at 9:25 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Two people shot in Lubbock Saturday, one person dead
LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were shot in the 2600 block of Ivory Avenue, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said one person suffered serious injuries and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. LPD said another person suffered moderate injuries. Both were transported to University Medical Center by EMS, according to LPD. LPD […]
4 things to know about TTU’s game vs. Tarleton State
The Red Raiders sit at 0-2 going into Week 3 of college football after losing to Wyoming on the road in double overtime and falling to the Oregon Ducks in a back-and-forth game. A few stats about these two losses can be chalked up to 10 combined points, four interceptions thrown, five total turnovers on offense, and 13 penalties for 134 yards.
TTU researchers taking a look at drug-resistant organisms
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech researcher Catherine Wakeman is testing the effectiveness of unique combinations of approved antibiotics against various strains of drug-resistant microorganisms. “There is a big push for new antibiotic drug discovery with the emergence of antibiotic resistance and a possible next pandemic,” Wakeman said. The group of researchers is working to eliminate that new-drug […]
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock launch new campaign
Lubbock residents unite to fight for better water
LUBBOCK, Texas — Folks living in the Cox Subdivision, Town North Estates, Town North Village and Plott Acres neighborhoods have formed the South Plains Water Supply Corporation. “There’s just a lot of money to be spent to get everything up to code and no one really wants to do it, so we’re doing it,” said […]
LBK couple host charity event for family after daughters …
LUBBOCK, Texas — Twelve-year old Evie Williams suffered an unexpected brain aneurysm in May 2022 and has been on the road to recovery ever since. Local couple Matthew and Taylor Lovas came across a LinkedIn post from her mother Irene Williams and knew they had to step in and help the family even though they […]
Severe Thunderstorm Watch: LBK, South Plains, Sept. …
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the National Weather Service, several counties on the South Plains, including Lubbock will be on a Severe Thunderstorm Watch Friday evening until 2:00 a.m. The Texas counties listed include Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Dallam, Dawson, Deaf Smith, Gaines, Hale, Hartley, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Moore, Oldham, Parmer, Potter, Randall, Swisher, Terry […]
LBK Police Chief Mitchell to receive $50k payment
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police Chief Mitchell will receive a lump sum payment of $50,000 upon his exit from the Lubbock Police Department on September 22, according to public records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com. The city agreement also releases the city from any claims or liability that occurred during Mitchell’s employment. According to public records, Mitchell […]
City of LBK to clean up after early morning Friday …
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock departments are cleaning up and assessing damage throughout the city after early morning Friday thunderstorms. The City of Lubbock said in a press release some repairs will take a few days to complete and departments may have to amend operations to accommodate current conditions. The Parks and Recreation […]
Beloved Lubbock bar to reopen, revealing date soon
LUBBOCK, Texas — Champs Sports Bar in Lubbock announced on social media Thursday that it will be reopening its doors at a new location. Champs was previously located at 4525 Milwaukee Ave, the current location of mexican restaurant El Mitote. The sports bar’s social media post had a photo of a Champs logo pasted onto […]
John Stamos to join Beach Boys in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Beach Boys announced actor, producer and musician John Stamos to join them as part of their 2023 “America’s Band” Tour, including the 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performances at Buddy Holly Hall on September 24. See the full press release below for details. The Beach Boys announced actor, producer, and musician John Stamos will […]