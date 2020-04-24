Texas Tech becomes only school with player selected in 1st round of most recent NFL, NBA, MLB Drafts

LUBBOCK, Texas — With Jordan Brooks’ selection in the first round of Thursday night’s NFL Draft, Texas Tech is the only school to have a player taken in the first round of the most recent NFL, NBA and MLB drafts.

Leagued them, and in the first round.



It’s what we do here.



🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/WCX6dehn6h — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) April 24, 2020

Brooks was taken with the 27th pick of the draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

Related Story:

In June, the Texas Rangers took Josh Jung eighth overall in the MLB Draft. Later that month, Jarrett Culver went sixth to the Minnesota Timberwolves on draft night.

Lady Raider center Brittany Brewer narrowly missed joining Brooks, Jung and Culver as first round picks. She was taken with the fifth pick of the second round of last Friday’s WNBA Draft.

Could this streak continue with this year’s MLB and NBA Drafts? Mock drafts have baseball’s Clayton Beeter and basketball’s Jahmi’us Ramsey going in the first round of their respective drafts.