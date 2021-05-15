Texas Tech belts two grand slams in 15-2 win over OU

Texas Tech’s Dru Baker (4) batts in the first inning during an NCAA baseball game against Mississippi State on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Mississippi State won 11-5. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

NORMAN, Oklahoma — Dru Baker and Cal Conley each blasted grand slams Saturday afternoon as Texas Tech evened its series with Oklahoma with a 15-2 victory.

Baker belted his grand slam in the third inning to give the Red Raiders (32-12, 11-9 Big 12) an 8-0 lead over the Sooners (26-23, 9-11 Big 12). Conley’s grand slam came in the seventh inning, making an 11-1 Texas Tech lead even wider.

The victory tied the series at 1-1 after Oklahoma won 9-8 in extra innings Friday night. Red Raider designated hitter Cody Masters hit a grand slam in that game, giving Tech three for the series.

Tech starting pitcher Micah Dallas cruised through six innings Saturday, striking out eight batters and allowing just one run.

The Red Raiders got a complete offensive performance. Every hitter in the starting lineup at least one hit besides Parker Kelly. Baker and Dillon Carter had three hits each and Baker had a game-high six RBIs.

TTU scored a run each in the first and second innings on an RBI double by Jace Jung and an RBI single by Baker. Baker’s grand slam capped off a six-run third inning and Conley’s put the icing on a six-run seventh.

The series’ rubber match will be Sunday at 3:00 p.m.