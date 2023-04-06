LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will face Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse as part of the BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle on Thursday, November 30, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Red Raiders are 1-2 in the battle, with their first win coming against Georgetown, 79-65, last season at United Supermarkets Arena. The two losses came against Providence (2021) and DePaul (2019).

The Red Raiders are 0-2 all-time against Butler, with two 10-point losses in the series history in 2016 and 2007.

Game times and television networks will be announced when available.

2023 BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle Schedule

November 30 Texas Tech at Butler

November 30 Creighton at Oklahoma State

December 1 Iowa State at DePaul

December 1 Houston at Xavier

December 1 Connecticut at Kansas

December 1 St John’s at West Virginia

December 2 TCU at Georgetown

December 5 Texas at Marquette

December 5 Providence at Oklahoma

December 5 Villanova at Kansas State

December 5 Seton Hall at Baylor

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)