LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will face Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse as part of the BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle on Thursday, November 30, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The Red Raiders are 1-2 in the battle, with their first win coming against Georgetown, 79-65, last season at United Supermarkets Arena. The two losses came against Providence (2021) and DePaul (2019).
The Red Raiders are 0-2 all-time against Butler, with two 10-point losses in the series history in 2016 and 2007.
Game times and television networks will be announced when available.
2023 BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle Schedule
November 30 Texas Tech at Butler
November 30 Creighton at Oklahoma State
December 1 Iowa State at DePaul
December 1 Houston at Xavier
December 1 Connecticut at Kansas
December 1 St John’s at West Virginia
December 2 TCU at Georgetown
December 5 Texas at Marquette
December 5 Providence at Oklahoma
December 5 Villanova at Kansas State
December 5 Seton Hall at Baylor
(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)