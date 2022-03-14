LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders climbed to the No. 12 spot on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 19.

The team previously held the No. 14 spot on the poll.

Texas Tech is a No. 3 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament and will play No. 14 seed Montana State in the first round.

The game will be played in San Diego, California at 12:45 p.m. CDT on Friday and will be televised on TNT.

Texas Tech is 25-9 overall and 12-6 in the Big 12 Conference this season.

Click here to view Texas Tech’s 2021-2022 college basketball schedule.

Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas, Baylor and Tennessee round out the top five for Week 19.

You can view the entire AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.