Texas Tech climbs to No. 13 on the AP Top 25 basketball poll this week

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders climbed to the No. 13 spot on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 12.

The team previously held the No. 18 spot on the poll.

The Red Raiders picked up two wins last week against No. 23 Iowa State on Tuesday and West Virginia on Saturday.



Texas Tech is 15-4 overall and 5-2 in the Big 12 Conference this season.

The Red Raiders will face No. 5 Kansas Monday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas at 8:00 p.m.

This will be the second meeting between both teams this month. Tech upset Kansas here in Lubbock back on January 8 during in their first matchup.

Network coverage of the game will be provided on ESPN.

Click here to view Texas Tech’s 2021-2022 college basketball schedule.

Auburn, Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor and Kansas round out the top five for Week 12.

You can view the entire AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.