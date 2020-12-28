Texas Tech climbs to No. 13 on the AP Top 25 basketball poll this week

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders climbed two spots to No. 13 on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 6.

Tech previously held the No. 15 spot on the poll.

The Red Raiders are 7-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12 Conference this season.

TTU’s next game is schedule for Tuesday (Dec. 29) against San Antonio’s Incarnate Word at 6:00 p.m. The game will be played in Lubbock at United Supermarkets Arena.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Kansas, Villanova and Houston round out the top five for Week 6.

You can view the entire AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.