Texas Tech climbs to No. 14 on the AP Top 25 basketball poll this week

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders climbed to the No. 14 spot on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 4.

Tech previously held the No. 17 spot for two consecutive weeks.

The team picked up two recent wins against Abilene Christian and Texas A&M – Corpus Christi.

The Red Raiders are 6-1 overall and 0-0 in the Big 12 Conference this season.

Texas Tech’s next opponent is No. 5 Kansas on Thursday (Dec. 17) at 6:00 p.m. The game will be played at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Iowa, Michigan State and Kansas round out the new top five for Week 3.

You can view the entire AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.

