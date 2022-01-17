Texas Tech climbs to No. 18 on the AP Top 25 basketball poll this week

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders climbed to the No. 18 spot on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 11.

The team previously held the No. 19 spot on the poll.

The Red Raiders picked up two wins last week against now No. 5 Baylor on Tuesday and Oklahoma State on Thursday. However, the team fell to Kansas State on Saturday.



Texas Tech is 13-4 overall and 3-2 in the Big 12 Conference this season.

The Red Raiders will take on Iowa State on Tuesday (Jan. 18) at 8:00 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.

Click here to view Texas Tech’s 2021-2022 college basketball schedule.

Gonzaga, Auburn, Arizona, Purdue and Baylor round out the top five for Week 11.

You can view the entire AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.