LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders climbed to the No. 9 spot on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 14.

The team previously held the No. 14 spot on the poll.

Tech picked up two wins last week against No. 20 Texas and West Virginia.

Texas Tech is 18-5 overall and 7-3 in the Big 12 Conference this season.

Auburn, Gonzaga, Purdue, Arizona and Kentucky round out the top five for Week 14.

