LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders climbed to the No. 9 spot on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 16.

The team previously held the No. 11 spot on the poll.

Last week, Tech picked up two wins against No. 10 Baylor and No. 20 Texas.

Texas Tech is 21-6 overall and 10-4 in the Big 12 Conference this season.

Next up for TTU is Oklahoma on Tuesday and TCU on Saturday.

Gonzaga, Arizona, Auburn, Purdue and Kansas round out the top five for Week 16.

