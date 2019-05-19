Texas Tech clinches Big 12 Regular Season Championship Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The Texas Tech Baseball team clinched the Big 12 Regular Season Championship with an 8-4 win over TCU.

The Red Raiders finish the season above Baylor, whose final game against Oklahoms State was rained out.

Braxton Fulford had the first four RBIs for Tech, including a two RBI in the fourth inning that would give the Red Raiders a lead that they wouldn't relinquish.

Texas Tech won 11 of its final 13 games to wrap up the regular season crown, the third in the last four seasons for Tim Tadlock's team.

With the win, the Red Raiders will now have the number one seed in the Big 12 Baseball Championship, which starts later this week in Oklahoma City.