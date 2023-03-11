LUBBOCK, Texas – With an 8-3 victory, Texas Tech clinched its weekend series with Saturday’s 8-3 win over No. 23 Iowa Saturday at Rip Griffin Park. The Red Raiders pulled away, but it was a pitcher’s duel most of the afternoon.

Mason Molina faced off against Iowa’s Brody Brecht, a preseason All-American with a three-digit fastball. The two didn’t disappoint, battling to a 1-1 tie through five innings.

“I was really excited about watching our guys compete against [Brecht],” head coach Tim Tadlock said. “I think they were up for the challenge. I think they were going to the plate to hit and were excited about it. He was really good. I think his stuff is really good. It’s really hard when a guy throws 101 mph to make good swing decisions.”

In the sixth inning, Brecht would exit after striking out Gavin Kash and pushing his pitch count to 106. He would leave runners on the corners. Gage Harrelson would steal home on the catcher’s throwback to reliever Zach Voelker to score the go-ahead and give the Red Raiders a 2-1 lead.

Brandon Beckel entered in the sixth and picked up his second win. After two innings of work, Trendan Parish pitched the final two frames and picked up his first save of the season.

The Red Raiders outscored Iowa 6-2 in the seventh and eighth inning. Tracer Lopez’s two-out triple scored Hudson White and Nolen Hester to extend the Texas Tech lead to 4-1.

After the Hawkeyes answered with two in the top of the eighth, the Red Raiders broke it open. Kash started the scoring with his fifth home run of the season, a 487-foot blast to right center. Two batters later, Dylan Maxey hit his first career home run. Hester would cap the scoring with a two-run double to right center to put Texas Tech up 8-3.

With the win, Tim Tadlock improved to 250-64 at Rip Griffin Park.

The Red Raiders (14-2) close out the series with Iowa at 1 p.m. on Sunday.