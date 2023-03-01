LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech closed out its ten-game homestand with an 18-5 win over Air Force Wednesday at Rip Griffin Park to keep its perfect record intact.

The No. 24 Red Raiders put up a crooked number in the first six innings including four in the second off of home runs from Kevin Bazzell, Drew Woodcox, and Gavin Kash.

Seven different Red Raiders finished with at least two hits on Wednesday, helping produce 19 hits for the day. Kash accounted for five of those hits in six at-bats. Austin Green recorded a pair of hits and reached base all six times he went to the plate and scored a team-high five runs.

“Playing a pretty good brand of baseball,” head coach Tim Tadlock said. “I mean, it’s really early, but it’s fun to watch them right now.”

Kash was a triple from a cycle on Wednesday, and teammate Drew Woodcox was a double from going for a cycle in a 3-for-5 day at the plate. Woodcox led Texas Tech with six RBIs.

Freshman Jacob Rogers picked up the win in his first career start. He gave up one run on two hits and struck out three Falcons in three innings.

Eight different pitchers took the mound, including Dax Dathe, Cade McGarrh, Brendan Lysik, and Jack Livingstone, who all made their first appearance of the season.

“Getting the run support early is really nice,” said Rogers. “All of the guys out in the pen know that these guys are going to hit, and they’re going to put up runs for us. It takes a lot of pressure off us knowing that those guys have our back, so we can go out there and just try to do our job for each other.”

Texas Tech opens play in the Shriners Children’s College Classic against Rice at 11 a.m. Friday at Minute Maid Park. The Red Raiders face Michigan at 11 a.m. Saturday and close out the weekend against Texas A&M at 7 p.m. Sunday.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)