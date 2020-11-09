Texas Tech comes in at No. 14 in first AP poll

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Associated Press released its first Top 25 poll of the 2020-21 college basketball season Monday, and Texas Tech came in at No. 14.

The AP has Gonzaga as its No. 1 team in the nation. The Red Raiders and Bulldogs were supposed to play this season, but the game was canceled.

Rounding out the top five is Baylor, Villanova, Virginia and Iowa.

The Red Raiders are the third-highest ranked Big 12 team, behind No. 2 Baylor and No. 6 Kansas. Two other Big 12 teams were ranked: No. 15 West Virginia and No. 19 Texas. Houston, who Texas Tech will play on November 19, is ranked No. 17.

Texas Tech went 18-13 and 9-9 in Big 12 play last season. The team was projected to make the NCAA Tournament before COVID-19 ended the season prematurely.