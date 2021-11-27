Texas Tech comes up short in 27-24 loss to No. 8 Baylor

Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith throws downfield against Baylor in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

WACO, Texas — Jonathan Garibay’s potential game-tying, 53-yard field goal with no time remaining drifted wide left Saturday afternoon, ending Texas Tech’s upset bid against No. 8 Baylor.

The Red Raiders outscored Baylor over the game’s final 55 minutes, but a 10-0 deficit early in the game proved to be the difference in a 27-24 loss.

Texas Tech finished its regular season 6-6 with the defeat. The Bears improved to 10-2 and will play in the Big 12 Championship Game if Oklahoma State beats Oklahoma Saturday night.

With a backup quarterback under center, the Bears forced two key takeaways, grinded out first downs and chewed up just enough clock to keep the Red Raiders from completing a comeback on the road.

Early in the game, they made two huge plays in the first four snaps from scrimmage to construct their 10-0 lead.

On Baylor’s third offensive play of the game, running back Trestan Ebner flanked out wide and linebacker Colin Schooler went out to cover him. Schooler is a tremendous tackler but does not run nearly as well as Ebner, which was apparent as Ebner ran past him on a go route for a 67-yard touchdown reception.

On Texas Tech’s first play, SaRodorick Thompson picked up a first down and broke into the secondary, but safety Jairon McVea knocked the ball out of his arms and Baylor jumped on it. The Bears turned that into three points, building their quick 10-0 lead.

Texas Tech mounted a comeback and forced a turnover on downs with 1:18 remaining. Donovan Smith led the team into Baylor territory, but Garibay’s first missed field goal of the season ended the contest.

