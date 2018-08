Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Texas Tech Soccer Face

LUBBOCK, TX - The Texas Tech Red Raiders beat the Abilene Christian Wildcats, 1-0, on Sunday at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

In the second half, Jordan Duke controlled a ball outside the box and nailed one to the back of the net.

Texas Tech will prepare to travel to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts to face Boston College on Saturday, September 1 at 7 p.m.