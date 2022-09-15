LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech cross country team competes in its second meet of the season hosting the TTU Open Saturday morning at the LCU Cross Country Course.

Tech opened the 2022 season two weeks ago traveling down to Abilene for the ACU Naimadu Open. The men placed second scoring 51 points as the women placed fourth, scoring 85 points.

Freshman Trey Leathers paced the way for the men crossing the line eighth individually with a 6k time of 18:47.90. Over on the women’s side, another freshman in Hannah Spears led the way coming in 10th with a 4k time of 14:51.10.

Full results of the meet can be viewed HERE.

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)