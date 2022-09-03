LUBBOCK, Texas – The Joey McGuire era has begun, and it brought plenty of fireworks in their 63-10 win over Murray State.

Three Red Raider quarterbacks combined for 472 yards through the air and six touchdown passes to lift the offense, along with a hat trick of touchdowns on the ground from Tahj Brooks.

e defense also shut out the Racers in the second half, and allowed only one yard through the air in the final two quarters after letting up 207 passing yards in the first half.

“I thought all day… to focus on us playing the best football,“ said Coach McGuire following the win. “I think we showed our fans this is a really good football team.”

Starting quarterback Tyler Shough went down with an injury in the first half, as Donovan Smith took the bulk of the snaps under center, going 14 of 16 for 221 yards and four passing touchdowns. There is no timetable on Shough’s return.