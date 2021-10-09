Texas Tech defense falters in 52-31 loss to TCU

Texas Tech’s SaRodorick Thompson (4) runs to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech had no answer for the TCU rushing attack Saturday night, surrendering 394 yards on the ground in a 52-31 loss.

Horned Frog star running back Zach Evans did most of the damage in the first half, rushing for 143 yards. In the second half, Evans’ backup Kendre Miller took over. He finished the night with 185 yards.

Texas Tech fell to 4-2 on the season and 1-2 in Big 12 play with the loss.

TCU wasted no time in gashing the Red Raider defense on the ground. Evans rumbled for 25 yards on the first play of the game and went for 35 on the next. Duggan capped that drive off with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Quincy Brown.

After a Texas Tech three-and-out, the ensuing TCU drive was more of the same. A 26-yard run from Evans got the Frogs into Texas Tech territory and a 33-yard scamper from Miller made the score 14-0.

In the second quarter, TCU’s defense got in on the action. Defensive back Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson picked off a Henry Colombi pass after it deflected off TTU WR Myles Price’s hands and returned it for a touchdown. The Horned Frogs led 35-10 at halftime.

In several ways, Saturday’s game bore resemblance to Texas Tech’s contest two weeks ago in Austin.

Both games featured a Texas Tech defense with no chance against its opponent’s rushing attack, a Red Raider pick-six thrown in the second quarter, a too-little, too-late flurry of yards by the Texas Tech offense and a lopsided final score.

It is hard to find positives from a blowout loss on homecoming, but TTU running back SaRodorick Thompson had his best game of the season since returning from an offseason shoulder injury that sidelined him for the first two weeks of the year.

He finished the day with 197 total yards and three touchdowns, and played a key role in Texas Tech’s lone first-half touchdown drive. His biggest play of the game came in the third quarter, when he caught a short pass and broke into the open field for a 75-yard catch and run.

Colombi was not able to get much going in the first half, but put a few drives together in the second. He finished the day 23-41 passing for 344 yards.

Star wideout Erik Ezukanma returned for the game after missing last week’s win over West Virginia, but it was hard to notice he was out there. Ezukanma did not touch the ball until a fourth quarter hand-off. Later in that drive, Colombi threw a ball up to him in double-coverage on fourth down, but it sailed well over his head for a turnover on downs. That allowed the score to hold at 45-24, putting a crimp in any hopes of a miraculous comeback.

Thompson’s third touchdown of the game made the score 45-31 with five minutes left, but Miller broke his own third touchdown of the day on TCU’s next play from scrimmage, putting the game away for good.

The Red Raiders will look to right the ship on the road next week at Kansas.