Texas Tech defensive end Eli Howard has season-ending knee surgery

Texas Tech defensive lineman Eli Howard (53) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will be without its best pass rusher for the rest of the 2020 season.

Matt Wells announced Saturday that Eli Howard underwent season-ending knee surgery this week.

Howard leads the Red Raiders in sacks with 2.5 on the season. He made 16 tackles and batted down a pass. He hasn’t appeared in a game since October 24, when he was injured against West Virginia.

The Preseason All-Big 12 selection is a senior, but the NCAA granted a free year of eligibility for football players due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so he will have the chance to return for another season if he wants to.

Texas Tech’s final regular season game is against Kansas Saturday, December 5.

