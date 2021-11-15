Texas Tech dismantles PVAMU 84-49, improves to 3-0

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech cruised to its third-straight victory to start the 2021-22 season Monday, dismantling Prairie View A&M 84-49.

The Panthers stayed close for the first 11 minutes of the game, but Texas Tech closed the first half on a 15-0 run. An Adonis Arms 3-pointer before the halftime buzzer gave the Red Raiders a 45-23 lead going into the break.

The Panthers play an up-tempo style that yields lots of quick shots, 3-pointers and turnovers. The Red Raiders forced plenty of those giveaways and capitalized on them. PVAMU coughed it up 21 times, leading to 28 Texas Tech points.

TTU submitted another dominant effort on the glass, out-rebounding the Panthers 50-26. Twenty-four of Tech’s rebounds came on the offensive glass.

Once again, Bryson Williams was a force inside. The UTEP transfer posted 18 points and seven rebounds and shot an efficient 7-10.

Davion Warren made three of Texas Tech six first-half 3-pointers and finished the day with 15 points. Warren has scored in double digits in each of Texas Tech’s first three games this season.

With 8:52 remaining in the game, PVAMU guard William Douglas finished an and-one layup off a behind-the-back pass from D’Rell Roberts, cutting their deficit to 22-17. After that, the Panthers made just two baskets in the rest of the half but turned it over seven more times.

PVAMU, which was playing its fourth game in the past five days, did not muster much of a fight in the second half. Texas Tech’s lead swelled to as much as 39 points.

The Red Raiders are next in action Saturday when they play Incarnate Word in South Padre.