Texas Tech defensive lineman Tyree Wilson sacks quarterback Sam Ehlinger during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech defensive lineman Tyree Wilson was named to the Associated Press’ All-Bowl Team for his performance in the Red Raiders’ 34-7 Liberty Bowl victory over Mississippi State.

Wilson had four tackles, two sacks and a pass deflection in the game.

Wilson is in his second year as a Red Raider after transferring in from Texas A&M. He had 25 tackles and seven sacks in 2021.