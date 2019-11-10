Texas Tech downs Bethune-Cookman 79-44

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two words come to mind when watching the No. 13 Texas Tech dismantle Bethune-Cookman Saturday: team basketball.

The Red Raiders played unselfishly on offense, dishing 22 assists on 28 baskets while playing strong help defense and rotating on time in their 79-44 victory.

With the win, Texas Tech improves to 2-0 on the season.

Texas Tech did not come out of the gates particularly strong, playing sleepy for the first part of the game. The Red Raiders committed sloppy offensive fouls and turnovers, leading just 17-13 12 minutes into the contest.

After that, they hit their stride. Texas Tech closed out the half on a 23-6 run, forcing turnovers and tough shots and executing on the offensive end.

Texas Tech’s perimeter players did a good job of getting T.J. Holyfield good looks under the rim. Holyfield finished the game with a team leading 20 points, some of which came off of gorgeous assists.

Holyfield’s teammates rounded out a balanced scoring effort. Part of the reason why Texas Tech’s team first offensive approach worked is because there are lots of capable scorers on the court. Help inside on Holyfield, and Davide Moretti or Jahmi’us Ramsey is hitting a three, give Kyler Edwards some space and he’s getting to his spot for a mid-range jumper.

The scariest moment of the game came with 7:39 remaining, when Ramsey was fouled hard going up for a dunk in transition. He stayed on the ground for a minute after a hard fall but eventually shook off whatever ill effects he was feeling to shoot his flagrant foul free throws.

Through two games, the Red Raiders’ players look to complement each other well. The ball is flying around on offense and the defense is stifling opponents.

Texas Tech will look to keep that up in its next game as it travels to Midland for a game against Houston Baptist. That game tips off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.