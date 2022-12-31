FORT WORTH, Texas – Texas Tech scored just three points in the final four minutes in Saturday’s 67-61 loss to TCU in the conference opener at Schollmaier Arena.

The Horned Frogs took the lead at 59-58 on a Mike Miles Jr. with 3:37 remaining and finished the game on a 12-3 run.

Pop Isaacs led the team with 17 points, and De’Vion Harmon added 13 points, but they were the only Red Raiders to score in double figures.

Texas Tech turned the ball over 23 times in the game, which led to 22 TCU points.

After their first true road game, the Red Raiders (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) return home to host No. 4 Kansas at 8 p.m. Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena.