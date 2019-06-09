Texas Tech drops game two of the Super Regional

Oklahoma State defeated Texas Tech in game two of the Lubbock Super Regional on a walk off wild pitch.

A Dru Baker single through the left side gave Texas Tech its first lead of the game in the top of the eighth inning, but the Red Raider bullpen could not hold it.

Baker was the offensive star for Tech, as he went 2-3 and also hit a solo home run which tied the game up in the seventh inning.

Colin Simpson then sent a two run home run over the right field wall in the bottom of that inning that gave Oklahoma State a 5-4 win over Texas Tech in game two of the Lubbock Super Regional.

Later, the Red Raiders tied the game up in the top of the ninth as Gabe Holt reached on an error, and was brought home by a Brian Klein sac fly two batters later.

The loss sets up a winner take all game three Sunday at 5:00 pm with a spot in the College World Series on the line.