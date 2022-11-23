MAUI, Hawaii – Texas Tech’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s Justice Sueing in Wednesday’s 80-73 loss to the Buckeyes at the Maui Invitational.

The Buckeyes senior forward scored 15 straight points in the second half on his way to a career-high 33 points. His final points came on a dunk to extend Ohio State’s lead to eight with 1:02 remaining in regulation.

The Red Raiders were playing from behind all game. Texas Tech trailed 23-10 with 11:42 remaining in the first half. De’Vion Harmon would score right before halftime to pull the Red Raiders within four at the break. Harmon finished with 10 points and six assists.

Three other Red Raiders scored in double figures, led by Daniel Batcho, who scored 21 on 7-of-10 shooting. Kevin Obanor added 19 points, and Jaylon Tyson finished with ten points.

The Red Raiders (4-2) return home for a three-game homestand starting with a Big 12 – Big East Challenge matchup with Georgetown at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 at United Supermarkets Arena. The game will be televised on ESPN+.