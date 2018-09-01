Texas Tech drops season opener to Ole Miss, 47-27

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOUSTON - It wasn't the start to the season the Red Raiders wanted. On the second offensive play of the game, a 46 yard passing touchdown for Ole Miss gave them early lead.

The long off-season mystery was finally answered when McClane Carter went out as the starting QB; Da'Leon Ward returned to the Red Raiders with a 15-yard rushing touchdown to tie it up in the first.

The celebration would be short lived when Ole Miss returned the next kickoff for a touchdown and added another rushing touchdown in the first, leading 24 to 7.

In addition to the Rebels scoring, McClane Carter was carted off the field after his ankle was rolled up on during a tackle. Freshman Alan Bowman takes over at QB.

After trading field goals, the freshman finds Ja'Deion High for a 14-yard passing touchdown and it's a 10-point game, 27-17.

After trading another pair of field goals, Scottie Phillips finds a crese for a 65 yard touchdown for Ole Miss, but Da'Leon Ward continues his special day with another touchdown of his own to make it 37-27.

Ole Miss just too much in the passing game as Jordan Ta'amu finds A.J. Brown for the 54 yard touchdown pass, extending the lead to 17.

Texas Tech loses to Ole Miss 47-27, their first season opening loss since 2002, snapping the third longest streak in the nation.