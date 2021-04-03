Texas Tech drops series to Kansas State with 10-4 loss Saturday

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Texas Tech lost a second straight game to Kansas State Saturday. The Wildcats won 10-4, clinching a series victory.

Kansas State, who was swept by Oklahoma State in its first Big 12 series, improved to 15-11 on the season and 2-4 in Big 12 play. The Red Raiders dropped to 20-6 overall and 3-3 in conference.

On Friday, the Wildcats were the first team all season to do damage against Red Raider ace Patrick Monteverde, scoring six runs off him in the first three innings of the game. Saturday, they wasted no time getting to starter Mason Montgomery, chasing him from the game before he could finish the first inning.

Montgomery gave up a walk and a home run to start the game and got a fly-out before giving up another homer. After a double, strikeout and another walk, Tim Tadlock had seen enough.

Ryan Sublette came in to quell the rally, and kept KSU off the board through the fourth inning. In the top of the fourth, Texas Tech scored two runs on a Dillon Carter double.

In the fifth inning, the Wildcats distanced themselves. Tim Tadlock used Sublette, Andrew Devine and Derek Bridges in the inning, and the Wildcats made good contact off each pitcher. They pushed across five runs in the inning to take an 8-2 lead.

Texas Tech’s Cody Masters hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, but it proved to be too little, too late.

Dru Baker did not play in the game after he was pulled from Friday’s contest in the fourth inning.

The Red Raiders will look to get back on track against another Big 12 foe next, when TCU comes to Rip Griffin Park for games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.