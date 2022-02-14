LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders dropped to the No. 11 spot on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 15.

The team previously held the No. 9 spot on the poll.

Last week, Tech fell to Oklahoma on Wednesday but picked up a win on Saturday against TCU.

Next up for the Red Raiders are rematches against No. 7 Baylor on Wednesday in Lubbock and No. 20 Texas on Saturday in Austin.

Texas Tech is 19-6 overall and 8-4 in the Big 12 Conference this season.

Click here to view Texas Tech’s 2021-2022 college basketball schedule.

Gonzaga, Auburn, Arizona, Kentucky and Purdue round out the top five for Week 15.

You can view the entire AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.