LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders dropped to the No. 12 spot on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 17.

The team previously held the No. 9 spot on the poll.

Last week, Tech picked up a win against Oklahoma on Tuesday but fell to TCU on Saturday.

Texas Tech is 22-7 overall and 11-5 in the Big 12 Conference this season.

Click here to view Texas Tech’s 2021-2022 college basketball schedule.

Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor, Duke and Auburn round out the top five for Week 17.

You can view the entire AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.