LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders dropped to the No. 14 spot on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 13.

The team previously held the No. 13 spot on the poll.

Tech fought hard but lost in overtime to No. 10 Kansas last Monday. They did picked up a win Saturday against Mississippi State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Red Raiders face the University of Texas and Tech’s former head coach Chris Beard Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena at 8:00 p.m.

Network coverage of the game will be provided on ESPN 2.



Texas Tech is 16-5 overall and 5-3 in the Big 12 Conference this season.

Click here to view Texas Tech’s 2021-2022 college basketball schedule.

Auburn, Gonzaga, UCLA, Purdue and Kentucky round out the top five for Week 13.

You can view the entire AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.