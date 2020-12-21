Texas Tech drops to No. 15 on the AP Top 25 basketball poll this week

LUBBOCK, Texas – After picking up their first Big 12 Conference loss last week to No. 3 Kansas, Texas Tech dropped to the No. 15 spot on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 5.

Tech was previously held the No. 14 spot on the poll.

The Red Raiders are 6-2 overall and 0-1 in the Big 12 Conference this season.

Texas Tech’s next opponent is Oklahoma on Tuesday (Dec 22) at 6:00 p.m. The game will be played in Norman, Oklahoma.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Kansas, Iowa and Villanova round out the top five for Week 5.

You can view the entire AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.