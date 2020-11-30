Texas Tech drops to No. 17 on the AP Top 25 basketball poll this week

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders slipped to the No. 17 spot on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 2.

Texas Tech was previously ranked No. 14.

The team picked two wins last week against Northwestern State and Sam Houston State.

They picked up their first loss of the season to the University of Houston on Sunday.

The Red Raiders are 2-1 overall and 0-0 in the Big 12 Conference this season.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois round out the new top five for Week 2.

Texas Tech’s next opponent is St. John’s on Thursday (Dec. 3) at 8:00 p.m. The game will be played at United Supermarkets Arena.

