LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech topped Seton Hall, 5-3, in the nightcap to split day two of the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic Friday at Rocky Johnson Field.

The Red Raiders bounced back against the Pirates after falling to Rutgers, 8-4, Friday afternoon.

Texas Tech hit seven home runs throughout the two contests (Blythe (2), Alanna Barraza, Makinzy Herzog, Abbie Orrick, Kennedy Crites, and Carson Armijo).

The team has now hit 32 home runs through 19 games. Last season’s team hit 36 homers in 49 games.

The Red Raiders (14-6) face the same two teams on Saturday. They face Rutgers at 3 p.m. and Seton Hall at 5:30 p.m.