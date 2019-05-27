Texas Tech earns Top 8 National Seed in NCAA Baseball Tournament
The Texas Tech Baseball team learned that it was chosen as one of the eight National Seeds in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. This means that regardless of other results around the nation, the Red Raiders will host a Super Regional if they win this upcoming weekend.
Texas Tech is the No. 8 overall seed nationally.
It will be the fourth straight time Tech has hosted a regional, that's the longest current streak in the nation.
The other teams headed to West Texas for the regional are Army, Dallas Baptist and Florida.
The Red Raiders will open their 2019 NCAA Tournament against the Black Knights of Army on Friday at 3:00 pm on ESPN3.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
