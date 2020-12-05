Texas Tech edges Kansas 16-13 to give Patterson first career victory as HC

LUBBOCK, Texas — After spending nearly 18 years in college football as an assistant coach, Keith Patterson got his first win as the head man Saturday. The Red Raiders beat Kansas 16-13 in Patterson’s second career game at head coach.

Matt Wells tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to coach the team.

It wasn’t pretty, but the Red Raiders were able to hold off a winless Kansas team that has lost every one of its other Big 12 games by at least 20 points.

Kansas hung around and eventually tied the game in the fourth quarter, partially due to Texas Tech’s inability to take care of the ball.

The Red Raiders turned the ball over four times. Bowman threw a pick in the end zone in the first quarter, Xavier White lost two fumbles and SaRodorick Thompson lost one.

White’s second fumble gave Kansas the ball at the Texas Tech 44 with the Red Raiders clinging to a 13-6 lead. Two long runs by Kansas quarterback Miles Kendrick set up a 12-yard Daniel Hishaw touchdown that tied the game.

On offense, the Red Raiders did most of their damage on the ground, and eventually won the game on a drive that featured two key rushes.

Immediately after Kansas tied the game, Tahj Brooks took a carry 28 yards to get into Kansas territory. Later in the drive, Bowman scrambled to pick up a fourth-and five. Jonathan Garibay ended up giving TTU a 16-13 lead on a partially blocked field goal that squeaked over the crossbar.

Patterson’s defense sealed the deal, getting its third fourth down stop of the game on Kansas’ ensuing drive, and stopping the Jayhawks again after a Garibay missed field goal.

Texas Tech’s defense put heavy pressure on Kendrick, sacking him four times. The Jayhawks were unable to sustain long drives, but their repeated strong field position off of TTU turnovers gave them opportunities to score.

Garibay, who had been perfect on field goals in two weeks as Texas Tech’s kicker, missed three field goals in the game. The second led to a second quarter Kansas field goal, its only points in the first half.

Myles Price scored the game’s first touchdown on a run, when he went 70 yards down the sideline untouched on a wide receiver reverse.

Texas Tech even turned to the run on several third-and-longs and converted twice.

Kansas’ pass defense held Alan Bowman in check for most of the game, limiting him to 117 yards. On the Red Raiders’ first possession of the day, Kansas’ Karon Prunty intercepted Bowman in the end zone.

Bowman did not hit many shots down the field, completing most of his passes around the line of scrimmage. Erik Ezukanma was noticeably absent, going for just 20 yards a week after his career high 184 against Oklahoma State.

Offense was scarce in the third quarter. Texas Tech’s only points came when it was forced to settle for a field goal after a goal line stand by the Jayhawks. Kansas answered with three of their own after a White fumble was returned deep into Texas Tech territory by Kansas’ Nate Betts.

White led the team with 135 rushing yards, but his performance was marred by the two fumbles and a taunting penalty that brought back a long run.

Before Saturday, Patterson’s only experience as a head coach came in the 2012 BBVA Compass Bowl, when he took over Pitt after Todd Graham left the Panthers for Arizona State. Patterson’s squad lost 28-6 to SMU.

Saturday, Patterson helped the Red Raiders improve to 4-6 overall and 3-6 in Big 12 play.