Texas Tech eliminated from Big 12 tournament with loss to Kansas State

OKLAHOMA CITY — In just more than seven hours, Texas Tech went from the winner’s bracket of the Big 12 Championship to being knocked out of the tournament altogether.

The Red Raiders lost 7-2 to TCU Friday morning in a rescheduled game that was postponed from Thursday by rain. They played Kansas State 30 minutes after the TCU game ended and fell 7-2 again.

Kansas State rocked starting pitcher Micah Dallas for five runs in 3.2 innings. Dallas had established himself as perhaps Texas Tech’s best pitcher down the stretch of the season, but did not have his best stuff Friday.

KSU’s Cameron Thompson and Dylan Phillips bashed long solo home runs off Dallas in the third inning. In the fourth, Thompson knocked Dallas out of the game with a bases-clearing double.

Andrew Devine entered for Dallas and the Wildcats pushed two more runs across, making the score 7-0.

On offense, the Red Raiders mustered just one hit through the first eight innings, a fourth-inning double by Cole Stilwell.

Wildcat starting pitcher Kasey Ford cruised through the first three innings before Texas Tech strung a rally together in the fourth. One run scored on Stilwell’s double and Ford was pulled with the bases loaded. Relief pitcher Tyler Eckberg walked in Tech’s second run but got Dillon Carter to ground out to end the threat.

Eckberg would pitch until the last out, totaling five scoreless innings. Jace Jung went 0-4 with two strikeouts. The Big 12 Player of the Year finished the Big 12 tournament hitless.

Next, Texas Tech awaits its seed for the regional round of the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA named Lubbock one of 20 potential host sites for regionals.