This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Tuesday a contraction extension for head volleyball coach Tony Graystone that will run through the 2026 season.

The announcement comes following the most successful volleyball season in two decades, as the Red Raiders earned their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2001 in the fall.

“Coach Graystone and his staff have restored our volleyball program as a contender in the Big 12 Conference and as a NCAA Tournament participant,” Hocutt said. “We look forward to continued success under his guidance.”

“I’m very grateful and appreciate Kirby Hocutt’s support and commitment to Red Raider volleyball,” said Graystone. “We have built something special here and we are going to keep pushing and working to break new ground. There is nowhere I would rather be than Texas Tech and I am truly excited about our future.”

Since Graystone took the helm in 2016, he has led the volleyball program to 89 wins with four seasons of 17-plus wins. In just his second season with the program, he led the Red Raiders to the NIVC Championship, where Tech fell just short in the final against Ole Miss. Graystone strung together three-consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 1999-2001.

After a challenging fall 2020 season, Graystone and his staff rallied in the spring, going 4-2 in the nonconference slate and carrying positive momentum into the 2021 fall season.

With 12 returners and a handful of transfers, including First Team All-Big 12 and AVCA All-Southwest Region honoree Kenna Sauer, Graystone returned the Red Raiders to their winning ways, going 17-13 and 7-9 in Big 12 play. Tech would also pick up its biggest win in the last 25 years when the Red Raiders reverse swept No. 9 Baylor in Waco for their first win over a top-10 program since 1995.

In November, the Red Raiders, led by Graystone, heard their names called on Selection Sunday for the first time in 20 years as part of the Madison, Wisconsin Regional. Tech’s season ended in the first round of the tournament, but the accomplishment marked the ascension of the program under the direction of Graystone.

