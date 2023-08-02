LUBBOCK, Texas – The Battle 4 Atlantis revealed its 2023 tournament bracket on Wednesday, and Texas Tech will open the tournament with Villanova.

The first-round matchup against the Wildcats will be at 1:30 p.m. (CST) on Wednesday, November 22, at the Imperial Arena on Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

The winner will advance to face either North Carolina or Northern Iowa at 11 a.m. on November 23 on ESPN, while the losers will meet at 4 p.m. on ESPN 2.

It’s the first meeting between the Red Raiders and Wildcats since the Elite 8 of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. Villanova won the game, 71-59, and went on to win the 2018 National Championship.

The other side of the bracket features games between Michigan and Memphis, followed by Arkansas and Stanford.

The event is a three-game, three-day tournament from November 22-24, with the championship game to be played at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 24 on ESPN.