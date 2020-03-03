Texas Tech falls short in overtime at No. 4 Baylor

WACO, Texas — After playing No. 4 Baylor to a draw for 40 minutes, Texas Tech couldn’t do enough in overtime to upset the Bears. The Red Raiders lost 71-68.

Texas Tech fought hard the whole way, but squandered late opportunities to win the game.

After a Baylor miss, Texas Tech got the rebound with 18 seconds left down 69-68. Chris Clarke pushed the ball up the floor but threw a pass right at Baylor’s Jared Butler. Butler made two free throws, and Davide Moretti was hoisted a near-impossible 3-point attempt that missed. Game over.

The Red Raiders made some clutch plays down the stretch before their late gaffes. Baylor’s MaCio Teague drained a wild step-back 3-pointer with 1:13 remaining to give Baylor a 69-65 lead, and Kyler Edwards hit a corner 3 on the next possession to bring the deficit back to one.

Kevin McCullar also made crucial shots in the second half and overtime.

Texas Tech played a resilient second half to earn those five minutes of overtime. Each time the Bears seemed primed to make a run, the Red Raiders would answer with a score of their own.

Edwards drained a 3-pointer with 6:58 left to tie the game, and re-tied it with free throws on the next possession. T.J. Holyfield countered a Teague 3 with a layup minutes later. Finally, two McCullar free throws gave Texas Tech a 55-54 lead with 4:22 remaining.

The game remained a back-and-forth affair until the end. McCullar broke a tie with a corner 3 with two minutes remaining, but Baylor’s Devonte Bandoo made a deep ball of his own on the next possession.

The Red Raiders struggled with turnovers throughout, and it came back to bite them late. Edwards and Moretti both turned the ball over in the final two minutes of regulation, and the team committed a shot clock violation with six seconds left.

A Moretti half court heave fell short at the regulation buzzer, sending the game to overtime.

Chris Beard played each of his 11 active players Monday, even starting seldom-used center Russel Tchewa. The strategy worked, as fresh-legged players came off the bench and delivered jolts of energy. Every player who got in the game scored, except for Tchewa and Andrei Savrasov.

The Red Raiders played Baylor to a 30-30 draw in the first half. Jahmi’us Ramsey hit three 3-pointers early, giving the Red Raiders a lead. From that point, they matched Baylor’s stingy defense. The Bears shot just 35.5 percent from the field in the first half, as Texas Tech swarmed Baylor players around the rim, not allowing easy shots.

Baylor got those points back by forcing turnovers. Its defense is among the best in the country, and it made life difficult for Red Raider ball-handlers. Texas Tech coughed it up 20 times.

When Texas Tech did get shots off, they went in at a good clip. Texas Tech knocked down open jumpshots and contested looks inside. It finished the day at 50 percent from the field.

Despite the big disparity in field goal percentage, Baylor stayed in the game with its normal dominance on the glass. Chris Beard has had to make do with a team short on size all season, and Baylor’s strong, physical forwards make for a tough matchup. The Bears secured 18 offensive rebounds, eight of which were hauled in by Freddie Gillespie.

Texas Tech used a balanced scoring effort Monday night. Ramsey got hot in the first half, but finished with just 13 points. That was tied with McCullar for the team lead.

Beard benched Ramsey for several possessions in overtime after his shot went cold.

The loss is Texas Tech’s third straight, but it proves the Red Raiders can hang with the nation’s best. The Red Raiders went shot-for-shot with the No. 4 team in the country for 44 minutes.

Still, Texas Tech showed a lack of composure offensively that dealt critical blows to its odds of pulling out a win. In vital late possessions, the Red Raiders turned the ball over. Great teams avoid doing that, and Baylor turned it over nine fewer times over the course of the game.

Texas Tech closes out its regular season against No. 1 Kansas in Lubbock Saturday afternoon.