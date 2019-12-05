Texas Tech falls to DePaul 65-60 in OT

CHICAGO — On Wednesday, the Red Raiders trekked north to the Windy City and fell short to the DePaul Blue Demons in overtime, 65-60.

The loss extends the team’s losing streak to three games. The 3-game skid started in Las Vegas when Texas Tech lost to Iowa and Creighton.

Freshman guard and Chicago native Terrence Shannon Jr. led the Red Raiders in scoring with 24 points. He also logged eight rebounds and two assists.

It’s undeniable that the Red Raiders would have been completely lost without Shannon Jr.’s gutsy performance in his hometown.

Sophomore guard Kyler Edwards had 12 points with seven rebounds while junior guard Davide Moretti chipped in for 10 points.

Senior guard Chris Clarke was a monster on the boards with 11 rebounds. He also finished with four points and four assists.

The game went to OT when DePaul hit a buzzer beating 3-pointer to tie the game at 53-53. The Red Raiders just couldn’t close it out at the end.

Now, Texas Tech moves on to face the No. 1 Louisville Cardinals at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday, December 10.