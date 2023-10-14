LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Red Raiders fell to the Kansas State Wildcats in the homecoming game of the season. The score was 21-38.
TTU crowns homecoming queen and king at K-State game
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University crowned the 2023 homecoming king and queen during the Texas Tech vs. Kansas State game at Jones AT&T stadium. Preston Schmid of Lubbock was crowned homecoming king, and Kendall Toelle of Lubbock was crowned homecoming queen, according to the press release. Scmid, a business management major, represented Phi Delta […]
Saturday night police chase ends with East Lubbock …
LUBBOCK, Texas — A police chase in Lubbock ended in a crash in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the chase began in the 2200 block of 88th Street. LPD also said the suspect is in custody. LPD said the officer-involved pursuit began at 7:29 […]
TTU NRHC open new facility featuring Hank the Cowdog
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech’s National Ranching Heritage Center opened the Cash Family Ranch Life Learning Center featuring Hank the Cowdog this week. A press release said the Cash Family Ranch Life Learning Center provides an immersive indoor and outdoor ranching experience for all ages guided by Hank the Cowdog. “Hank the Cowdog author John […]
Frenship ISD to host meetings for attendance boundaries
LUBBOCK, Texas — Frenship ISD is preparing to open two new schools over the next two years, including a ninth elementary school and a second high school. Due to the opening of these two new schools, these schools will impact attendance boundaries. As part of the attendance boundary process, Frenship ISD said it will collect […]
Lbk experiences annular eclipse with 90% max totality
LUBBOCK, Texas — The annular eclipse came across Lubbock on Saturday morning and left quite an impression on those who live in the Hub City. According to the National Weather Service, the eclipse was set to start at 10:17 a.m. and ended just before 1:20 p.m. Lubbock reached maximum totality at 11:44 a.m. EverythingLubbock.com’s photojournalists, […]
United Way makes progress, needs help reaching 2023 …
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Area United Way announced at its Mid-Campaign Report Luncheon that the community has contributed $3,411,888 to its Annual Campaign. Campaign Chair John Zwiacher said these gifts put United Way 58.8% to the 2023 goal of $5.8 million. Zwiacher told the crowd, “Being Better Together is about using our collective strengths to tackle […]
Lubbock Symphony presents ‘The Firebird’ in November
LUBBOCK, Texas — The third installment in the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra’s Masterwork concert series “The Firebird” premieres November 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. LSO said in a press release Stravinsky’s groundbreaking score showcases his innovative use of rhythms, harmonies and orchestration, making “The Firebird” a classic. […]