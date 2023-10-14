LUBBOCK, Tex.- Texas Tech could not overcome multiple turnovers, and a stellar performance from Kansas State freshman quarterback Avery Johnson, as they fell to the Wildcats 38-21.

Red Raider quarterback Behren Morton got the start under center, but did not return to the field in the second half due to injury. This made way for Texas Tech’s own true freshman, Jake Strong, to get his first game action of his career.

Strong went 16-28 passing, 173 yards through the air and added his first career touchdown pass, but threw three interceptions.

For the Wildcats, Johnson tallied five rushing touchdowns and nearly 100 yards on the ground, in his first extended playing time of the season for him.