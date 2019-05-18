Texas Tech falls to LSU in extra innings

Texas Tech Softball lost to No. 10 LSU 5-4 in 13 innings in the Red Raiders second game at the Baton Rouge Regional.

Tech got off to a great start offensively, taking a 4-0 lead in the first inning, but just couldn't muster much offense after that point.

Erin Edmoundson pitched the majority of the game, after taking over for Missy Zoch in the fourth inning, throwing 176 pitches.

The Red Raiders will now play the winner of Monmouth/Louisiana Tech Saturday night, with the winner of that one playing LSU in the Regional Final.