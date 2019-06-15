Texas Tech falls to Michigan in game one of the College World Series

Micah Dallas picked up the first loss of his college baseball career, as Texas Tech came up short against Michigan 5-3 in the first game of the 2019 College World Series.

Dallas lasted just three innings while giving up three earned runs, and the Red Raider offense struggled to get to Wolverine starter Karl Kauffmann, who went seven innings while also giving up three runs.

Brian Klein was the biggest run producer for Texas Tech, hitting a two run home run in the third inning, to cut the deficit to 4-2.

The Red Raiders got it down to 4-3, but Michigan added an insurance run in the seventh to create a deficit that Tech could not overcome.

Texas Tech now goes to the loser's bracket in Omaha and will await the loser of game two between Arkansas and Florida State. The loser's bracket game will take place Monday at 1:00 pm.