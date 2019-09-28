Texas Tech falls to No. 6 Oklahoma in Big 12 opener

NORMAN, OK — Oklahoma’s offense proved to be too much to handle in Texas Tech’s 55-16 loss to the Sooners in Saturday’s conference opener.

The Sooners jumped in front 17-0 in the first quarter and never looked back.

Graduate transfer Jackson Tyner made the start at quarterback but was 1-for-5 for just two passing yards before giving way to Jett Duffey after just two series.

Duffey led the Red Raiders on an eight-play, 75 yard drive scoring drive on his second series. The drive was capped by a 13-yard Armand Shyne touchdown run to make it 17-7 Oklahoma.

Duffey finished 11-for-20 for 120 passing yards and the Red Raiders were held to 122 total passing yards in the loss.

Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts continued to excel in the Oklahoma offense. He threw for 415 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 70 yards and a score. His only blemish was throwing an interception to Douglas Coleman in the third quarter.

The Red Raiders (2-2) return home to host Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium.