LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Red Raiders drop another nailbiter this season, this time against the 13th ranked Oregon Ducks 38 – 30.

Facing his former team, quarterback Tyler Shough threw three touchdowns and added another one on the ground, but unfortunately for the Red Raiders, Shough also threw three interceptions and fumbled once.

Texas Tech started the game hot, with an 18-yard touchdown reception by Myles Price from Shough, but it took only two plays for the Ducks to respond, as quarterback Bo Nix hit a 72-yard touchdown pass to Troy Franklin.

With 3:45 left in the first quarter, Nix added to his touchdown total, after finding wide receiver Tez Johnson to take the lead of the game, and Oregon tacked on a successful two-point conversion, with the Ducks taking a 15-7 lead going into the second quarter.

Texas Tech closed the gap with a short pass to tight end Mason Tharp for six but were unsuccessful in the ensuing two-point conversion.

Oregon added on a field goal before the end of the first half, to increase their lead to 18-13 at the halftime break.

The Red Raiders started with the ball in the second half and took the lead back the third quarter, starting with a 5-yard run from Shough for a touchdown, then scored again with another touchdown toss from Shough to Jerand Bradley.

To start off a wild fourth quarter, Ducks’ Bucky Irving scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to cut Tech’s lead down to two points. With a chance to extend the lead, Tech was unable to execute, and Oregon gets the ball back in field goal rage for three more points taking the lead with 10:27 to go.

After a 12 play and 48-yard drive shaving off five minutes on the board Gino Garcia knocked home a 45-yard field goal to give Tech a 30 – 28 lead.

Later in the fourth, Oregon would wind down the clock, nail a field goal to give the Ducks a one-point lead with 70 seconds in the ballgame.

With Tech driving in the final minute, Tyler Shough threw an interception, that resulted in a pick-six for his former school, and would give Oregon the 38-30 lead, and it would prove to be the final score in Lubbock.